EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in the Metro East and it is the first site to allow people to walk up to be tested.
The site is at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Community Center and is one of seven sites run by the Illinois National Guard. The site is also near public transportation allowing for most testing opportunities for those people who do not have a car.
Testing is free and you do not need a doctor referral to be tested. The guardsmen said they will test 500 people per day until the mission is complete. Testing runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m daily.
To be tested, you will need a photo ID or a healthcare employee or first responder ID/badge, if applicable.
Those running the testing site ask you to be patient as they expect there could be significant wait times.
