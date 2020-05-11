ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- CareSTL Health is creating the first COVID-19 testing site dedicated to children in north St. Louis.
The site, at 4500 Pope Avenue, will test children on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.
CareSTL said they have created this testing site since parents have expressed concern to them for a coronavirus free environment where children can be properly evaluated.
In St. Louis City, 29 of its coronavirus cases are 19 or under. In St. Louis County, 24 COVID-19 cases are children 9 or younger.
To schedule an appointment, call 314-367-5820.
