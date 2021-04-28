ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Medical experts in the St. Louis area are expressing concerns over extremely low numbers of COVID-19 testing.
In November, the St. Louis County Health Department averaged about 260 COVID-19 tests each day and this month they are testing only about 37 people each day. Dr. Faisal Khan with the St. Louis County Health Department said the low test numbers are not a product of more people getting vaccinated. In fact, he said only about 30 percent of the St. Louis region is vaccinated.
“What is happening is that essentially a sense of complacency and a false sense of security has crept into people’s way of thinking,” Khan said. “Now that there’s a vaccine available people are less likely to take their signs and symptoms as seriously as they would have 6 months ago and that is a very worrisome sign.”
Dr. Khan believes people are ignoring their symptoms, or chalking them up to seasonal allergies or a common cold. For the health department, this is a major concern as states like Michigan report a record number of new COVID cases in the last two weeks. Health officials in Michigan said variants and people letting their guard down are to blame.
“Those nightmarish scenarios have the potential to play out in all other states, we are no different - it could very well hit us in 4-6 weeks or two months, we don’t know yet,” Khan said.
Total Access Urgent Care said it’s also seeing a slight decline in testing at its 27 locations across the St. Louis area. President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Dinkel said testing numbers have dropped 10 percent in the last month and nearly 50 percent in the last five months.
“There’s a certain amount of fatigue, there’s confidence, there’s herd immunity, society is opening up,” Dinkel said. “I think people are getting additional sense of confidence now that we’re having increased vaccination rates.”
Dinkel said people who are vaccinated should get tested if they were exposed to the virus and are experiencing symptoms. He said people who aren’t vaccinated should get tested if they’re exposed or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“It is definitely not gone and it’s definitely best for people to be safe,” Dinkel said.
