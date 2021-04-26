ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Testing samples for COVID-19 continues at the SSM Health Systems lab tucked in the basement level of St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles. The lab tests samples for all SSM Health Systems hospitals and urgent cares in the St. Louis area.
"We're testing fewer patients and we're seeing fewer positive patients," said Chamberland, the clinical microbiologist who oversees the lab.
In November, her lab was receiving about 2,000 samples for testing per day.
"Now we're down to running around 300 samples a day here in our lab and then in our other SSM hospital labs, we're running about 150 rapid tests in those labs closer to where the patients are running, so all together around 400 to 450 tests a day," said Chamberland.
Chamberland said the positivity rate was around 25 percent in November. Now, the positivity rate is closer to five percent.
"Where we are right now? I think there's just less COVID-19 in the community than what we were seeing in November and so I think that explains why there is less testing and why we can keep up with it better now," said Chamberland.
Some of the focus has shifted to COVID-19 variants.
"There's evidence that new variants of COVID-19 are present in the county," said St. Louis County executive Dr. Sam Page.
The U.K. variant was detected in St. Louis County wastewater in March. Cumberland said any sample thought to contain a COVID-19 variant sent to her lab is sent to the state lab because that particular testing requires specialized equipment.
"What we're doing right now is watching for patients who have completed vaccinations, so say are two weeks post-vaccination or more and then become positive and those samples we forward to our state public health lab and they'll manage those for variant testing," said Chamberland. "I would say right now, we're seeing patients who meet the criteria to be sent to the state lab a few times a week."
Doctors are also able to request the state test a sample if a patient, for other reasons, including if that patient has traveled to an area where there are known variants. Chamberland said it is hard to predict if there will be an increase in samples her lab receives as concern grows over variants.
"I can say that we’re well positioned if testing does increase, if our numbers start to go back up. I think we’re much better placed this time than we were in November so we should be able to continue to meet that need," said Chamberland.
