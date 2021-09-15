ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As more employers require weekly COVID-19 tests and cases continue to mount in school districts, screenings for COVID-19 tests are booking up in clinics and hospitals in the St. Louis region.
“As we’ve seen more venues and events that are taking place that require a PCR test or some sort of test that is done if you’re not vaccinated, the key to this is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Steve Lawrence, Washington University infectious disease specialist at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Lawrence says the demand for COVID-19 tests is impacting ER wait times in the St. Louis Metro region, along with ongoing staffing shortage that have been affecting the medical industry during the pandemic. Lawrence says hospitals are stressing for people to look for alternative locations like pharmacies, local health care providers or even the county health department to get their testing done and help ERs focus on attending to medical emergencies in a timely manner.
“If people have fevers, shortness of breath, feeling very weak, more serious symptoms, [then] a trip to an urgent care or an ER is more important and should be done in discussion with their own health care provider, if they can reach them. But for mild symptoms though, the other avenues for testing would be preferable, either in the urgent cares or drug stores or even with the health department,” said Lawrence.
Locations like Total Access Urgent Care have also had to adjust clinic openings in response to staffing shortages, with Valley Park, Sunset Hills, O’Fallon South, First Capitol TAUC locations closed Wednesday to patrons.
“There are staff shortages at many of these locations and it certainly sometimes takes calling around to different areas or different testing sites to see if the wait time may be a little shorter, say somewhere that isn’t immediately close to where you live. You may have to go across town,” said Lawrence.
News 4 spoke to a newer COVID-19 testing provider, Recita Mitchell, a CPR Phlebotomy Instructor at RCM Mobile Laboratories LLC, who was approached by a COVID-19 testing supplier last month to offer drive through PCR testing at her establishment.
“They’re on hand, whenever I run low, I’ll re-order, but I haven’t run low yet,” said Mitchell. “For the people that don’t want to be vaccinated, they have the option to show that they’re COVID free. So, they can travel and still live their lives.”
Mitchell plans to target her shipments to local employers and anyone with private insurance now needing a negative test, be it for employment or attending events.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health tells News 4, even with demand increasing for COVID-19 testing, it’s not nearly as much as this time last year when the county was running nearly 3,000 tests a day. Now, they are averaging 1,500 tests.
"We know that’s currently not sufficient for the level of virus, let alone for the people who are testing to see that they're safe in workplaces or to participate in entertainment,” said Spring Schmidt, acting co-director for St. Louis DPH.
Schmidt says it’s important for everyone, vaccinated or not, to get tested when showing symptoms even if you think it could be allergies. For people seeking testing for specific events or employment needs, DPH says it is important not to wait till the last minute to schedule a test.
“The more demand there is the more there will be a lag and we could run into testing supply shortages,” Schmidt said. “So, I would recommend that if you have something that’s a requirement that you really be looking at getting yourself an appointment. Look 24 to 48 hours out. Most places do have about a 24-to-48-hour lag.”
Despite some increasing demand, county DPH does not anticipate bringing back large-scale testing sites as seen in the past.
“I do think as we see how schools proceed and some of the other things begin to move forward whether there’s some mass testing, but I’m not sure that will work well for like a school or a workplace type of environment. I think testing is going to have to be a bit more casual and everywhere,” said Schmidt.
For COVID-19 testing locations, you can turn to this link for resources on where to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.