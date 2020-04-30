ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As stay-at-home orders extend in an effort to help flatten the curve people search for ways to find their way to deal with the pandemic. Many people are turning online.
Many students wrestle the thought of doing all of their school work at home and on a computer. Computers have a lot of power when it comes to help us get through this pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions to stay inside, including Patricia Tracy.
"I am a community activist, but also have some auto-immune issues and figured I would not be out like I would like to physically,” said Tracy, the coronavirus help group’s moderator.
To keep advocating, Tracy started a Facebook Group to help people cope with COVID-19.
Whether a member needs an ear to listen or a hand to help, she says the group Covid St. Louis St. Charles Support Group is the place.
"A place where people could say I need this certain medication picked up. I need these groceries and people can say, ‘Hey, I am in a position to do. I can get this for you today. I can drive you to the doctor,’ and that sort of thing,” Tracy said.
Nearly 700 people have joined Tracy's group. Eric Sumner is one of them.
He recently recovered from the coronavirus and praises Tracy's group for helping him.
"It helps people who are in the middle of it know what to expect and how to handle things,” said Sumner.
Sumner has also recommended during his own quarantine that his friends join the group.
"Of course we know, a lot of people get sick and die, but there is a whole continuum to not even knowing you have it,” Sumner said.
"It makes me very glad I was able to help when I knew I could not physically leave the home very often, which usually I like to be out there on the street helping people,” Tracy said.
