ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The bodycam rollout for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers is hitting a snag.
For months, News 4 has pressed police about their bodycam rollout. Now, they say they've had to adjust their timelines.
SLMPD says 350 officers now have their body camera equipment, that's up from 100 in December.
Issues, including COVID-19, stalled the rollout of the cams, but as soon as the body camera equipment comes in and its handed off to officers.
