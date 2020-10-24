(KMOV.com) – Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, several restrictions are returning to the Metro East on Wednesday.
According to O’Fallon Alderman Ross Rosenberg, the following restrictions for Region 4, which includes the Metro East, will be put into place:
- For Bars and Restaurants NO INDOOR Dining or Bar Service
- All Bars and Restaurants close at 11PM and Reopen no earlier than 6 AM the following day
- All Bars and Restaurants Patrons should be seated at tables outside
- Tables to be 6 feet apart
- No standing, dancing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table
- No seating of Multiple Parties at one table
- Reservations required for each party
Other restrictions are being put in place on social gatherings and recreational activities. Rosenberg has a list of restrictions here.
READ: Metro East business anxious as COVID-19 numbers trending toward more restrictions
Under current state guidelines, such restrictions are put in place when the COVID-19 positivity rate crosses eight percent. Similar restrictions were put in place in September.
Saturday, Illinois reported its largest single one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with more than 6,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.