ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – It was just two weeks ago that indoor dining became allowed in the Metro East but due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, several restrictions will return Wednesday.
State Public Health Officials announced mitigations would return to Region 4 at 12:01 a.m. on October 28.
The following mitigations will be put in place:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties. Madison County's seven-day positivity rate was 8% Saturday but St. Clair County's was 5.5%. Some residents aren't a fan of this system.
"Disappointed. I think we're getting lumped in with people we don't belong lumped in with," John Dalhaus said. "Wish they'd do county by county."
Under current state guidelines, such restrictions are put in place when the COVID-19 positivity rate crosses eight percent for three days in a row. The positivity rate for the region was 8.1% Friday and 8.2% on Saturday. State and local officials think the rate will rise again Sunday, marking the third day in a row. Similar restrictions were put in place in September and then eased just two weeks ago.
Saturday, Illinois reported its largest single one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with more than 6,000.
