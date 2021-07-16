ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A plan to distribute and spend COVID-19 relief money in St. Louis City has stalled after the Board of Estimate and Apportionment failed to vote on the proposal.

The Board of Aldermen had already given initial approval to the plan to spend $163 million in funds from the American Recovery Act. Part of the plan includes one-time $500 payments to some city residents. The plan also calls for spending $33 million on economic empowerment funds in North City, $14.5 million toward public safety improvements, money for home repairs, small business grants and $1.25 million for for prepaid debit gift cards, which are intended to be rewards for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan failed to advance because some officials have concerns over whether parts of it comply with federal rules on how COVID-19 relief money can be spent. St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green issued the following statement on the plan:

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s appropriations bill failed to pass at the Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting today because it did not comply with federal regulations for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In this period of rescue and recovery, when the City of St. Louis has been singled out by the federal government to receive substantially more in relief dollars than many other cities, the leaders of the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Estimate and Apportionment should be working together to create a spending plan that benefits the city’s hard-working families and businesses that are trying desperately to recover from the effects of COVID-19. And that spending plan bill must be legally compliant. Reed’s unwillingness to address his bill’s fundamental flaws—despite multiple attempts to work with him—has now stalled the relief our residents and businesses so desperately need. Instead of making positive strides towards working together, Reed’s actions not only churned division among elected leaders, but lacked real leadership and could ruin a golden opportunity for relief for the people of St. Louis.

Mayor Tishaura Jones also said parts of the plan do not comply with federal regulations:

The City Counselor issued an opinion that found $33 million of provisions in the Board Bill brought by President Lewis Reed today fall outside of federal regulations for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. Comptroller Green and I agreed that as fiscal stewards of our city, we cannot approve legislation that goes against U.S. Treasury rules and could force St. Louis to pay back millions of dollars in funds. The President said last week that since our city is looking to allocate hundreds of millions in federal dollars, ‘we can’t afford to mess this up.’ Comptroller Green and I agree with his assessment. Yet his refusal to fix provisions to comply with federal regulations, despite multiple attempts by my office to work with him on this issue, will hold up millions of dollars in direct relief and public health infrastructure for St. Louis families. My administration is exploring all options to make sure St. Louisans get the support they need during this difficult and critical time.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed also released a statement:

Today, the members of the Board of E&A failed the people of the City of St. Louis by not taking up the bill to provide necessary funding to the people to help recovery from the pandemic. There is nothing in the bill that is illegal. There is nothing stopping the Administration from implementing the programs in compliance with federal guidelines. There is nothing in the bill authorizing anyone to spend funds illegally or against the guidance. This bill would have helped people today. They would be able to start accessing funds to help pay their rent today. They would be able to start providing food today. The only thing that stood between the people getting relief from COVID-19 is one vote from the Board of E&A. The residents of the City of St. Louis should be disappointed.

In order for the bill to become law, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment must approve the plan before it the Board of Aldermen vote on final passage. Friday is the last day the Board of Aldermen are meeting before a summer break. Their next scheduled meeting is set for September. A spokesperson for Reed said the Board of Aldermen could technically be called back for a special session before September to cast a final vote on the plan, but added, "I'm not sure what the chances are of that happening."