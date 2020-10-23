ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The COVID-19 Regional Response Team donated cleaning supplies to local organizations in an attempt to fill the gap in personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages.
The team says masks and gloves aren't the only PPE people are desperate to stock up on.
"People were telling us 'we really need Lysol, we really need cleaning supplies' ... It's really hard to get especially a few months back PPE and cleaning supplies, people need more of it than what they're used to and their budgets are the same," Cristina Garmeneia said.
The response team says they plan to donate more PPE next month. Click here if your organization is interested.
