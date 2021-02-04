(KMOV.com) — Before the Blues could complete their Thursday night game against the Coyotes, the NHL revealed that two more of the team's upcoming games would be postponed due to COVID-related issues for an opponent.
The games scheduled against the Avalanche for Saturday and Sunday at Enterprise Center have been postponed amid a number of Avalanche players entering the NHL COVID-19 Protocols, the NHL announced Thursday. The team's facilities have been closed, and a press release indicated the Avs will be out of action through February 11, at a minimum.
Schedule Update: @Avalanche games postponed through February 11. https://t.co/o42HHY0569 pic.twitter.com/5YfU4QP8Ky— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2021
For the Blues, the news means the Coyotes will stick around early into next week. The league had announced previously that St. Louis' game scheduled for February 9 against the Wild would be postponed due to COVID-related issues for Minnesota. The Wild's weekend opponent was originally supposed to be Arizona, now the Coyotes will stay in St. Louis, facing the Blues Saturday afternoon and Monday night. Those two games were originally scheduled for March 29 and 31.
The Avalanche shutdown marks the third opponent already this season that has endured a COVID-related pause with the Blues imminently scheduled. The Las Vegas Golden Knights were shut down during a recent Blues road trip, as the team's COVID situation worsened in the midst of a two-game set against St. Louis, causing the postponement of the latter game of the series last month.
