ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As coronavirus cases surge across the country, the number of flu cases this year is surprising medical experts.
Across the country flu numbers are down. Health officials report about a fourth of the influenza cases compared to last year. Experts believe the coronavirus precautions are helping to keep flu numbers lower.
“Because people are wearing masks, they’re social distancing and trying to stay 6-feet apart, and we are requesting that if you are sick then you stay home,” said Dr. Donna Casey with Texas Health Resources.
At the beginning of flu season medical experts were worried about a twin pandemic, but so far that has not been the case.
