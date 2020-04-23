COVID-19 patient released from Mercy Hospital on his birthday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local man was admitted to Mercy Hospital South for COVID-19 on his daughter’s birthday on April 2. And he was released to go home on Thursday, on his 68th birthday.
Officials with Mercy hospital said the Army veteran spent three weeks at the hospital. He spent two of those weeks on a ventilator in ICU. Officials said Bill was treated with convalescent plasma donated by someone recovered from COVID-19 and Bill plans to donate his own plasma in return when he meets the requirements.
Click here to watch hospital staff celebrate Bill's recovery.
