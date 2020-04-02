ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ward 22 Alderman Jeffery Boyd said the COVID-19 pandemic will take a big bite out of a once promising city budget.
St. Louis City leaders are meeting virtually three times a week to discuss how to fill the gaps.
The city’s current budget is $1.3 billion with $42 million in the general reserves. Boyd will propose to transfer $5 million from the parking meter fund to the general reserves fund to assist with the shortfall.
"The city of St. Louis’ budget is going to take a tremendous hit. It's going to be massive,” Boyd said. “We don’t have an exact number right now, but what I want to do is get in front of this. I want to make sure we replenish our reserves as much as possible so that we won't have a hit that we really can’t deal with.”
Boyd will make the proposal Friday morning during the Parking Commission Meeting. If it passes, the money will be transferred no later than June 30th.
