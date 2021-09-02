NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Normandy City Hall is closed following several employees testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the city's website, they are quarantining the building for safety precautions after several employees tested positive.
Virtual court hearings will still be in session on the days they are held, the city said.
They did not specify how many city employees are impacted. They plan to reopen the building on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.