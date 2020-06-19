BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - More than 20 inmates and staff at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre have tested positive for COVID-19, St. Francois County Health officials said Friday.
The health department says 21 cases have been confirmed. A total of 2,686 inmates and staff have been tested so far. Officials say they are still getting some of the test results.
The Missouri Department of Corrections does not allow employees who test positive to go to work. They can return to work after two negative tests.
St. Francois County Health officials say they are working to contact those who have been in contact with prison employees who have tested positive.
