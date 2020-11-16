JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Senate is postponing a special legislative session after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted Monday morning that “Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday."
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the decision to postpone the session came after a GOP retreat in Branson last week.
The session was supposed to address more than $1 billion in remaining CARES Act funding and COVID-19 liability.
