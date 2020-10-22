FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – News 4 is tracking a COVID-19 outbreak within the Sullivan School District.
District officials said 150 students were quarantined this week. The school board is reportedly preparing to meet to discuss the rapid spread.
Middle and high schools will be doing virtual learning from home through next week.
