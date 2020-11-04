ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As of the end of October, a total of 2,824 residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County were infected by COVID-19 and 525 of them have died, for a fatality rate of 18.6%.
Officials with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the new coronavirus has disproportionately impacted residents of long-term care facilities in the county as the virus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.
Deaths at long-term care facilities account for more than half of total deaths in the county. The 525 deaths from long-term care facilities accounted for 63.1% of the county's total COVID-19-related deaths as of October 30. However, cases at these facilities only account for 8.9% of the county's total cases.
As of Wednesday, November 4, the county has seen a cumulative total of 33,375 cases and 895 deaths.
COVID-19 cases and deaths at St. Louis County long-term care facilities by month
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|March
|22
|<5
|April
|717
|145
|May
|740
|207
|June
|187
|67
|July
|267
|32
|August
|392
|42
|September
|263
|21
|October
|195
|7
|Missing
|41
|<5
NHC HealthCare in Maryland Heights has seen the most cases at 118. Delmar Gardens North saw the second highest total cases at 114.
A total of 98 county facilities saw a virus outbreak. These facilities include skilled nursing, intermediate care, assisted living and residential care facilities.
