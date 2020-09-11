ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As of the end of August, a total of 2,320 residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County were infected by the novel coronavirus and 494 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 21.3%.
Officials with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the new coronavirus has disproportionately impacted residents of long-term care facilities in the county as the virus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.
Deaths at long-term care facilities account for more than half of total deaths in the county. The 494 deaths from long-term care facilities accounted for 66% of the county's total COVID-19-related deaths as of August 28. However, cases at these facilities only account for 12% of the county's total cases.
As of Friday, Sept. 11, the county has seen 21,343 cases and 763 deaths.
The virus spread significantly at facilities in April when a total of 813 people got infected. The spread took a sharp decline in June and only 188 people tested positive for the virus, a decrease of 76%.
COVID-19 cases and deaths at St. Louis County long-term care facilities by month
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|March
|27
|<5
|April
|813
|147
|May
|681
|212
|June
|188
|68
|July
|256
|33
|August
|306
|33
|Missing
|48
The most deaths were reported in May when 212 people died after getting infected. Deaths then went down in July and August with 33 deaths in each month. A decrease of 84% from reported deaths in May.
NHC HealthCare in Maryland Heights has seen the most cases at 120. Delmar Gardens North saw the second highest total cases at 99.
A total of 98 county facilities saw a virus outbreak. These facilities include skilled nursing, intermediate care, assisted living and residential care facilities.
