FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The most recent count of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County saw increases in two categories. The 14-day rolling average number of new cases a day rose from 3.57 to 7 cases a day and the rolling average number of cases for a 10-day period jumped from 44 to 85 last week.

Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker told News 4 he wasn't alarmed by the increases.

"They're still relatively low comparably to where we were a year ago or a month ago," he said.

Overall, Franklin County's COVID-19 numbers are low in comparison to the rest of the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Missouri COVID dashboard shows the county with one of the lower rates of cases over a 7-day period, per 100,000 people. The rate in Franklin County is 33, compared to 37 in Jefferson County, 47 in St. Louis County and 61 in the City of St. Louis. When in comes to the positivity rates when testing for COVID-19, Franklin County's rate stands at 4.5% which is below the Missouri state average of 4.7%. It also compares favorably to the positivity rates in St. Louis County, which is 5.5% and St. Louis City which sits at 7%.

"We're thankful to all of our residents and visitors that are there, they're a taking it serious and doing what they need to do," said Brinker.

But there is a part of the population that are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"It's still a no, until they can tell us more about it," said Melody Just.

Despite the hesitancy of some residents, Franklin County also fairs well when comparing vaccination rates in the St. Louis metropolitan area. St. Louis County has the highest rate of residents who've received at least one dose of vaccine at 41.4%, followed by Franklin County with 37.6, St. Louis at 32.6% and Jefferson County at 28.7%. The Missouri state average is 38.7%