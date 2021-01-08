A nasal coronavirus vaccine - designed and initially tested at Washington University school of medicine - is now on the fast track for human trials.

Wash U has licensed the vaccine to Bharat Biotech in India. The company announced Friday it could start clinical trials in February. Researchers say during animal trials, the nasal vaccine has shown great efficacy and no side effects. The vaccine is one dose and doesn't require ultra cold storage.
 
"It generates immunity at the site of where the infection is, in the upper airway. So there it's much more likely to prevent transmission and that's what we showed many months ago in our animal models," Michael Diamond said. He's an infectious disease specialist.

Diamond says as of right now the clinical trials are only happening in India but could be in the U.S. soon. He says we're months away from any possible distribution of the nasal vaccine.

