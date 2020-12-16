Nasal swab testing site COVID-19 St. Louis

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, registered medical assistant Elaine Lomax handles a nasal swab specimen after it was collected at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis. With the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization rising at alarming levels, Missouri and perhaps at least a handful of other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system.

 
 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Public Health will have several COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Southern Illinois for the remainder of the month.

Anyone can be tested at the locations regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost and insurance is not required, but participants are encouraged to bring their insurance card if they have one.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. The specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Click here for a list of mobile testing sites and times.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.