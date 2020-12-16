MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Public Health will have several COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Southern Illinois for the remainder of the month.
Anyone can be tested at the locations regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost and insurance is not required, but participants are encouraged to bring their insurance card if they have one.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. The specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Click here for a list of mobile testing sites and times.
