ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new study by the Veterans Administration (VA) and Washington University concludes that COVID-19 is five times deadlier than the flu.
Researchers also found that someone with COVID-19 is four times more likely to need a ventilator than if they contracted the flu.
The study also found that 1 in 4 people who did not have diabetes required emergency insulin and have a higher risk of kidney injury, stroke, septic shock and clots than those with the flu.
"These problems don't really go away when COVID-19 goes away. These problems really persist and then need to be cared for in the long term. You know diabetes is not an acute illness that you know pops in, and then you get over. It's really a permanent disease," said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly with the VA in St. Louis.
The study compared the medical records of more than 12,000 patients hospitalized with the flu between 2017-2019 with records of more than 3,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized from February-June 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.