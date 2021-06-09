ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for the next six weeks at the University of Missouri – St. Louis campus.
Starting June 11, the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the campus’ student center three times a week. Vaccinations will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30-6 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The student center is planning to administer up to 250 vaccinations per day. Appointments to receive an inoculation can be made by clicking here. Walkups will also be welcome at the site.
On Wednesday, Dr. Sam Page said more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in St. Louis County. He also stated that 47% of the population has received at least one dose and 37% have been fully vaccinated.
