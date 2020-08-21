ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School districts have said there will invariably be some cases of COVID-19 when students and teachers return to the classroom. And that's been the case across the region. But districts also have different plans for how much they'll reveal to the public.
"We currently have eight positive individuals or who are in quarantine," said Fox C-6 School District superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel.
Patel said districts are not allowed to give out information that might identify those who've tested positive. But she said her district's policy is to be as transparent as possible, with those who came in close contact with the infected person being the first to be notified.
"I feel like this way we were able to email or communicate with individuals impacted directly as well as letting the school building and community know we did have a positive case and the actions we took," she said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education hasn't established any rules on what the districts have to release to the public. But a spokesperson said school district officials are walking a fine line between getting out in front of rumors and not wanting to create a panic.
Parents told News 4 they would want to know if someone in their child's school contracts the coronavirus.
"It's better to be upfront and let everybody know," said parent, Julie Latner.
In Illinois, the state board of education has spelled out rules for how schools and day cares are to respond after someone tests positive and one of the guidelines is to inform parents. Last week, Triad High School in Troy, IL, sent a letter to parents informing them that an employee at the school tested positive.
On the Missouri side of the St. Louis region, school districts have a wide variety of approaches to informing the public about COVID-19 cases at schools.
Dr. Joel Holland, superintendent of the Windsor C-1 School District, said he plans to send a letter to all parents each time a student or staff member tests positive. A spokesman for the Rockwood School District said only those potentially affected by an exposure to someone with COVID-19 will be notified.
The Lincoln County R-3 school district, according to a spokesperson, plans to inform employees working in the school where there's potential exposure, as well as parents of the students who attend the school.
The district is also posting on its website, a running total of the number of employees in each school building who've been potentially exposed and the number of employees who have tested positive. Click here to see the numbers.
