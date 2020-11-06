ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri reported another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brought the state's total to well over 200,000.
The state reported 3,931 cases Friday. This was the second day in a row that Missouri reported a new record. On Thursday the state reported 3,500 new cases. The 7-day average of new cases is at a new high of 2,901.
Missouri's positivity rate ticked up Friday as well, to 16%, up from Thursday's 15.2%.
The state also reported an additional 25 deaths, bringing the total to 3,131.
The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the St. Louis area reached a new record high Thursday.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 94 new coronavirus patients were admitted to local hospitals, the highest admitted in a single day since the formation of the task force.
The seven-day moving average of new admissions reached 69 Thursday, also the highest ever.
A total of 487 coronavirus patients are in area hospitals as of Thursday. This is the highest total since May 5 when local hospitals had 503 virus patients. The seven-day moving average of hospitalization reached 445 Wednesday. Note, the task force says this data is lagging by two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.