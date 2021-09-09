LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln and Warren counties are under hot spot advisories as hospital beds become fewer and fewer amid low vaccination rates.
As of Thursday, 34.6% of Warren County's residents are fully vaccinated. That number is only 30.3% in Lincoln County. Across Missouri, 46% of those eligible are fully vaccinated
Daily hospitalizations have dipped slightly in our region. The area has seen roughly 500 positive COVID-19 patients since the start of August.
St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties currently have some of the highest vaccination rates.
