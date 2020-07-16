ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Our area has the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since early June, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Thursday.
There are 229 patients hospitalized. The last time we reached that number was the first week of June. There are 58 patients in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.
Additionally, 32 people have been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
Coronavirus case numbers have continued to hit record highs this week. Tuesday reported the highest number with 936 new cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 888 new cases.
