ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force shows a large increase in hospital admissions in just one day.
According to the task force, new hospital admission numbers increased from 43 Tuesday to 71 Wednesday, the highest number since April 21. The number of patients admitted to hospitals who are suspected of having COVID-19 has also increased from 96 to 114.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 39 Monday to 43 Wednesday, the highest since May 21.
86 patients have been admitted to the ICU and at least 45 require a ventilator among the task force hospitals.
Missouri reached 78,772 cases on Wednesday. At least 1,485 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
