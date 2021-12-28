COVID-19 hospitalizations for children on the rise, but majority have mild illness

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Hospitalizations amongst children with COVID-19 are on the rise across the country and in the St. Louis region.
The latest numbers from the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, which accounts for hospitals in the St. Louis region, show there are seven children between the ages of 0-11 hospitalized and two in the ICU. There are 11 children between the ages of 12-18 hospitalized and two in the ICU.
“COVID-19 will take over and be the leading cause of respiratory illnesses in the hospital likely over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Jason Newland with St. Louis Children’s hospital.
He says parents should watch out for coughs, headaches and running noses. Most will have mild cases of COVID, but some will require hospitalization.
“When it gets more serious is when they will have trouble breathing and you can see them struggling to breath and that struggle to breath requires oxygen,” said Dr. Newland.
Children under 5 still are not eligible for vaccines, but Dr. Newland says those who can get vaccinated should to help ensure a mile case.
“The illness overall has been mild for children, but it doesn’t mean it can’t impact them. We have seen deaths, that has to be remembered, so vaccination is the key but we’ll get through this," he said.
Newland says parents should get their child tested if they suspect COVID-19 and keep them home if they are sick.
