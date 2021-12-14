COVID-19 hospitalization rates in St. Louis region have more than doubled in a month, task force says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis region is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19.
The hospitalization rate from the virus has more than doubled from a month ago. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the seven-day average of hospitalizations reached 498 Tuesday. Local hospital leaders warn that if the current trend continues, hospitalizations could surpass records set last winter.
"The number of people in the ICUs are increasing, the number people on ventilators is increasing and quite frankly, the number of people who are becoming vaccinated is not increasing as quickly as we need it to," said Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Currently, nearly 60 people a week are still dying from COVID-19 at St. Louis area hospitals. However, task force leaders say the death rate is much lower compared with other COVID surges because higher risk individuals are getting the vaccine.
