COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions - Answered

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's one of the biggest stories of our lifetimes, one with difficult questions, and sometimes, not easy answers. To help you navigate the uncertain waters, KMOV is asking your questions, and reaching out to experts in search of answers.
We'll keep updating this story with answers to your questions.
These are some of our viewers' most-frequently asked questions:
Q: Can I get coronavirus from mosquitoes?
A: The World Health Organization says no. There is no evidence of transmission my mosquitoes. It doesn't mean we have to like them though.
Q: Should I wipe down my own groceries?
A: According to Consumer Reports, that is probably not necessary. The Food and Drug Administration says there is no evidence of transmission from food packaging. On the other hand, the FDA says it certainly can't hurt, especially with cardboard packaging.
Q: Can the flu shot help protect against coronavirus?
A: According to the The Yale school of Public Health, the answer is no. But it can help reduce the number of sick people in the hospital, so they recommend getting the shot.
Q: What about the vaccine against pneumonia? Would that help?
A: Same answer. There is no known vaccine or shot that will protect you against the virus.
Q: Can the wind blow the coronavirus over a greater distance?
A: Doctors at BJC and SLU both say not to worry. Even if the virus was in the air, it would be heavily diluted to matter.
Q: Can C-PAP machines be used as ventilators?
A: The answer to that used to be no, but the FDA has issued emergency guidelines allowing its use in dire emergencies. Be aware C-PAP machines are not as clean as ventilators, and can actually disperse infected droplets in the air.
Q: Can I get the virus through my hands or skin?
A: According to local infectious disease specialists, no, the virus does not travel through your skin. But if you get it on your hands, and then touch your face, you can get it.
Q: Is anti-bacterial soap a better option?
A: According to the FDA, no. They say vigorously washing with soap and water is just as effective.
Q: Can you pass the virus through cash?
A: Both the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization say the virus could live on paper currency, but as long as you wash your hands,the risk is extremely low. The Federal Reserve has looked into this issue, and decided not to issue any warnings.
Q: Are blood donations being tested for the virus?
A. No. The Red Cross says it is not necessary. There is no evidence of transmission through blood. And donors have their temperature and vital signs checked in advance.
So please, keep you questions coming. Email us whatever is on your mind to share@kmov.com. We will take your questions right to the experts, and get you an answer.
Until then, wash up, and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.