ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus crisis has also put a spotlight on inequalities in our healthcare system.
A panel of health experts held a forum to discuss the inequality that they're seeing. The fact that African Americans in our area are contracting the coronavirus at a higher rate was touched on.
Trauma Surgeon Dr. Laurie Punch, Pandemic Task Force Leader Dr. Alex garza and Dr. Frederick Echols, who heads up the health department, were all on this call. They were all agreement saying the reason African Americans are more susceptible to COVID-19 has nothing to do with biology or race.
It has to do with inequalities such as social structures or access to healthcare. The health officials said people in these communities also have a high risk because of what they do for a living.
Many are essential employees who have to use public transit.
Dr. Punch said we not only need better access to PPE but people need to know how to properly use it. She says a lot of people are wearing masks wrong and that needs to be addressed.
