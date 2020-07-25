ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County health officials say the average number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 102% among county residents in the first two weeks of July.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has tested an average of 2,543 people per day as of July 15, with a positivity rate of 7.5%. Cases of the new coronavirus passed 10,000 on Friday when the county reported 375 new cases, a record high set for the third day in a row.
Cases reached 10,687 on Saturday and at least 628 people have died from complications caused by the virus in the county. Since July 1, more than 4,100 people tested positive for the virus in the county and 60 people died.
Reported cases increased by 204% among people aged 10 to 19 in the beginning of July while people aged 20 to 29 saw the highest percent increase of cases in late June. People in their 20s still lead the county and the state as the age group with the most cases.
According to data provided by the state, a total of 8,802 people in their 20s have tested positive for the virus across Missouri, making up 21.62% of total cases. People aged 80 and older account for 51.86% of the state's total deaths, while only accounting for 6.31% of total cases.
Reported COVID-19-associated deaths decreased by 19% in the first two weeks of July in the county, according to the health department.
Deaths from long-term care facilities account for more than 50% of the county's total deaths. As of the end June, the latest data the county has provided, a total of 375 residents of long-term care facilities have died from the virus. Patients from these facilities accounted for 67.2% of the county's total deaths while only accounting for 26.5% of total cases. Click here to learn more.
While reported deaths have decreased, the average new hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 73% at St. Louis metro area hospitals between July 2 and July 15. Doctors with the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force say 70.6% of inpatient beds are filled.
"I wish I had better news to deliver today but we're continuing to see some concerning increases in the number of people not only diagnosed with COVID-19, but sick enough to be admitted to our hospitals," Dr. Alex Garza with the task force said in his briefing Friday.
Just over 40 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals under the task force on Saturday, raising the total number of current hospitalizations to 245. Fifty-nine of those patients were in an ICU and 28 of them were on a ventilator.
A total of 3,647 people were released from hospitals in the St. Louis metro area.
