ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The 11 pm curfew on bars and restaurants in St. Charles County has been lifted, officials told News 4 Monday night.
The curfew had been in place since late November as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Officials said that closing times of 11 p.m. in St Louis City and County, and in Illinois made social distancing "impossible" as more people flocked to bars in St. Charles County.
Health officials were worried about a COVID-19 spike during the Thanksgiving and holiday season, which are generally busy for bars and restaurants.
In a letter to restaurant and bar owners, County Executive Steve Ehlmann says that the situation concerning COVID-19 has improved, saying the rate of positive cases and rate of deaths have both dropped. Ehlmann added that hospitalization rates have not increased.
