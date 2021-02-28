ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 300,000 people in the bi-state area have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5,300 of them have died.
The first case of the coronavirus in St. Louis County was announced on March 7, 2020. Since then, the counties in KMOV's viewing area have seen 300,010 cases and 5,342 deaths.
The counties in Missouri are Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Lincoln, Phelps, Pike, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, Washington and St. Louis City. In Illinois, these counties are Bond, Calhoun, Clay, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.
A total of 205,990 cases are found in the Missouri counties of KMOV's viewing area, accounting for 43% of the state's total cases. Deaths in the area reached 3,689 on Sunday, accounting for 46% of the state's total deaths. St. Louis County has seen the most infections and related deaths, reaching 88,419 cases and 1,970 deaths on Sunday.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Feb. 28
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Crawford
|2051
|30
|12
|1
|Franklin
|8961
|154
|64
|1
|Gasconade
|1437
|57
|14
|4
|Iron
|967
|7
|15
|0
|Jefferson
|21608
|210
|203
|6
|Lincoln
|5890
|58
|83
|1
|Phelps
|4376
|129
|34
|1
|Pike
|1686
|26
|9
|2
|Reynolds
|460
|4
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|35426
|426
|147
|21
|St. Francois
|7586
|104
|36
|2
|St. Louis City
|19892
|423
|139
|11
|St. Louis County
|88419
|1970
|954
|53
|Ste Genevieve
|1727
|17
|7
|1
|Warren
|2650
|27
|32
|5
|Washington
|2854
|47
|17
|2
|Total
|205990
|3689
|1766
|111
Illinois counties in the viewing area reached 94,020 cases and 1,653 deaths. Cases in our region account for 8% of Illinois' total cases and total deaths. St. Clair County has seen the most infections, reaching 27,990 cases and 466 deaths on Sunday.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois - as of Feb. 28
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Bond
|1909
|24
|21
|0
|Calhoun
|478
|2
|5
|0
|Clay
|1428
|41
|7
|0
|Clinton
|5571
|89
|27
|0
|Fayette
|3064
|52
|5
|0
|Greene
|1379
|32
|4
|1
|Jersey
|2496
|46
|23
|1
|Macoupin
|4350
|79
|36
|1
|Madison
|27987
|459
|323
|2
|Marion
|4262
|111
|18
|1
|Monroe
|4065
|83
|40
|3
|Montgomery
|3495
|68
|47
|1
|Randolph
|3963
|78
|14
|1
|St. Clair
|27990
|466
|364
|3
|Washington
|1583
|23
|13
|0
|Total
|94020
|1653
|947
|14
Since the pandemic began, Missouri has had 478,224 cases and 7,920 deaths statewide. Illinois' totals reached 1,186,696 cases and 20,516 deaths.
