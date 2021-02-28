coronavirus outbreak generic blue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 300,000 people in the bi-state area have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5,300 of them have died. 

The first case of the coronavirus in St. Louis County was announced on March 7, 2020. Since then, the counties in KMOV's viewing area have seen 300,010 cases and 5,342 deaths. 

The counties in Missouri are Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Lincoln, Phelps, Pike, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, Washington and St. Louis City. In Illinois, these counties are Bond, Calhoun, Clay, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.

A total of 205,990 cases are found in the Missouri counties of KMOV's viewing area, accounting for 43% of the state's total cases. Deaths in the area reached 3,689 on Sunday, accounting for 46% of the state's total deaths. St. Louis County has seen the most infections and related deaths, reaching 88,419 cases and 1,970 deaths on Sunday. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Feb. 28

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Crawford 2051 30 12 1
Franklin 8961 154 64 1
Gasconade 1437 57 14 4
Iron 967 7 15 0
Jefferson 21608 210 203 6
Lincoln 5890 58 83 1
Phelps 4376 129 34 1
Pike 1686 26 9 2
Reynolds 460 4 0 0
St. Charles 35426 426 147 21
St. Francois 7586 104 36 2
St. Louis City 19892 423 139 11
St. Louis County 88419 1970 954 53
Ste Genevieve 1727 17 7 1
Warren 2650 27 32 5
Washington 2854 47 17 2
Total 205990 3689 1766 111

Illinois counties in the viewing area reached 94,020 cases and 1,653 deaths. Cases in our region account for 8% of Illinois' total cases and total deaths. St. Clair County has seen the most infections, reaching 27,990 cases and 466 deaths on Sunday. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois - as of Feb. 28

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Illinois numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Bond 1909 24 21 0
Calhoun 478 2 5 0
Clay 1428 41 7 0
Clinton 5571 89 27 0
Fayette 3064 52 5 0
Greene 1379 32 4 1
Jersey 2496 46 23 1
Macoupin 4350 79 36 1
Madison 27987 459 323 2
Marion 4262 111 18 1
Monroe 4065 83 40 3
Montgomery 3495 68 47 1
Randolph 3963 78 14 1
St. Clair 27990 466 364 3
Washington 1583 23 13 0
Total 94020 1653 947 14

Since the pandemic began, Missouri has had 478,224 cases and 7,920 deaths statewide. Illinois' totals reached 1,186,696 cases and 20,516 deaths. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.