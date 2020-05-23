ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 10,000 people in counties News 4 reaches on both sides of the river have been infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak and more than 700 of them have died.
A total of 10,066 people in 31 counties in both Illinois and Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19; 7,785 of them live in Missouri and 2,281 live in Illinois. As of Saturday, 753 people died from complications caused by the virus; 585 Missourians and 168 Illinoisans.
Combined, St. Louis City and County account for 63.2% of total cases and 65.6% of total deaths. St. Clair County has been hit the most in the Illinois side with 1,016 infections and 79 deaths.
The first COVID-19 case was announced in St. Louis County on March 7 after a woman returned to the state from a study abroad program in Italy.
News 4 reaches 16 counties in Missouri and 15 counties in Illinois. We have been following updates from local and state officials and tracking COVID-19 cases by county. Click here for a breakdown of cases.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
