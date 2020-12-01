ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- Coronavirus cases shot up again Tuesday to 12,542, the highest in 11 days, and there were 125 deaths, Illinois public health officials reported.
After a short-lived downturn which saw new cases fall as low as 6,190 on Monday, the uptick came even before officials predict a new wave of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, induced by a busy Thanksgiving week of cross-state travel and family gatherings.
The state reported a near doubling of total tests over the last two days, likely contributing to the increase in positive cases.
Deaths haven't slowed in relative comparison, however, although the 125 recorded Tuesday accounted for just the second time in five days fatalities topped 100.
In Missouri, the state reported 2,900 new cases, bringing the total over the 300,000 mark. The state also reported 177 deaths, bringing the total to over 4,000.
In the St. Louis region, hospitals reported having more than 1,000 patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
