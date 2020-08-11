ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Case of the coronavirus passed 20,000 in St. Louis County and City on Monday as COVID-19 continues to spread in the community.
Cases rose by more than 200% in both the county and the city from June to July as restrictions eased and businesses opened their doors. The cumulative total reached 20,079 cases and 847 deaths on Monday for a mortality rate of 4.2%. Virus cases in the county and city account for 33% of total cases in Missouri and 63% of total deaths.
The county reported 1,601 cases in June and 6,298 cases in July, for an increase of 293%. The city reported 651 cases in June and 2,051 cases in July, for an increase of 215%.
The increase in St. Louis mirrors the situation in Missouri. Officials with the Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services reported 8,404 cases in June and 28,772 cases in July, an increase of 242%. Total cumulative cases in the state passed 60,000 on Monday and the city and county account for 33% of these cases. Kansas City accounts for 11% of the state's total cases.
St. Louis County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|1,792
|202
|11.3%
|June
|1,601
|128
|8%
|July
|6,298
|82
|1.3%
Both the county and the city increased their daily testing but the increase in cases is just that; an increase in the spread of the virus in the community. The increase has been significant among younger people in the last few weeks. On July 19, Missouri had 3,182 COVID-19 patients under the age of 20. On August 9, the number went up to 6,783, an increase of 113%.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases on both sides of the river by county]
COVID-19 diagnoses decreased in the first 10 days of August compared to the last 10 days of July. So far in August, St. Louis County added 2,061 cases and 22 deaths. The county reported 3,028 cases and 36 deaths in the last 10 days of July. St. Louis City added 773 cases and seven deaths since August 1 compared to 973 cases and eight deaths int he last 10 days of July.
St. Louis City reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|823
|71
|8.6%
|June
|651
|25
|3.8%
|July
|2,051
|13
|0.6%
While cases continue to increase in St. Louis and Missouri, reported COVID-19 deaths have decreased significantly in July compared to previous months. Missouri reported 399 deaths in May and the number went down to 166 in July, a 58% decrease. In St. Louis County, deaths went from 202 in May to 82 in July, a 59% decrease. St. Louis City reported 71 deaths in May and 13 in July for a decrease of 82%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.