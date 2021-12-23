COVID-19 cases are surging in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just days before Christmas, St. Louis County said they are in the middle of the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in almost a year.
On Thursday, the county public health department reported 1,003 new cases which is the highest number of cases for a single year. Previously, 593 new cases Tuesday and 774 on Wednesday. This recent increase brings the average daily count of new cases to 398. The positivity rate of 11.1% show that many new cases are going undetected.
COVID-19 is spreading very quickly and the risk of catching it is higher than it has been for months. Missouri has not confirmed any cases of the Omicron variant in St. Louis County. The Department of Public Health (DPH) says, "they believe it is already here because of the sharp increase in new cases."
DPH advises people to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, and get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms. They are also urging all residents to reconsider traveling and attending gatherings.
"The community is not as safe as it was a month ago, and you should consider that as you plan your activities," the department wrote.
