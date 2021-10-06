ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the single greatest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the county is coming from children under 15.
Page said children ages five to nine account for 36.7 cases per 100,000, while those ages 10 to 14 account for 37.3 cases per 100,000.
"Seeing these numbers is not totally surprising, but it is concerning," Page said.
South County is seeing the largest number of new cases, while Page said COVID-19 numbers are receding in North County.
The majority of children within both age groups are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.
As of Wednesday, 17 COVID-19 positive children under the age of 18 have been admitted into St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals. Five of those children are in the ICU.
"Nobody can tell the difference between the common cold and COVID-19 right now, so it's incredibly important especially if your kids are attending school or daycare, that if they have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 to get them tested," Dr. Rachel Charney said. She is the medical director of emergency preparedness at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Dr. Charney said similar to last year, most kids are not contracting COVID-19 at school. She said they are being exposed at play dates, parties and other events outside of school.
"We've really limited the indoor activities our family does, especially if it's a crowded indoor area," Susan Pearlman said. She has an 8-year-old and 11-year-old who are not yet vaccinated.
"I don't want to see them get sick but more importantly I don't want to see them spread it to someone who could be more vulnerable," she said.
While Pearlman admits her children are unlikely to get deathly ill from the virus, she's more concerned with the likelihood of them missing school, after school activities and hanging out with friends.
Some of the county's largest school districts are reporting very low COVID-19 numbers.
The Parkway School District reports 21 students that currently have COVID-19. Last week, the Rockwood School District had a total of 20 COVID-19 positive students. The Hazelwood School District currently has 35 students with COVID-19. Each district has more than 17,000 students.
