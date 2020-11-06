ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week, the Parkway School District sent a letter to parents informing them that elementary and middle school students will continue with a hybrid schedule that has them in class two days a week. A plan to return those students to school for five days a week has been put on hold.
The district sited the rising transmission rate in the district and the rising number of students and staff testing positive. On November 6, the district reported that 46 students had tested positive since returning to school last month and 357 students were in quarantine. The district's COVID-19 dashboard also showed 18 employees had tested positive and 107 were in quarantine.
Nicole Collette is the parent of three students in the Parkway School District.
"I do agree with Parkway's decision. I know it was a hard one to make and I know a lot of parents and students are struggling with this decision. However with the rise in cases I feel like there's really no choice," she said.
[READ: St. Louis Public Schools put return to class plans on hold]
This week the Saint Louis Public School District announced middle school students would not be returning to the classroom on Monday, as planned. Also, the return of high school students to school buildings which was planned for later this month is now up in the air.
Several other school districts in the area have also made adjustments because of the rising number of staff and students in quarantine. That was the reason behind the decision by the Fox C-6 School District to close Simpson Elementary School and Hamrick Elementary School temporarily.
[READ: COVID-19 forces Jefferson County schools to close, return online]
Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel said the district will also postpone plans to increase the number of days students are in school from two to four. And she said next week none of the students will be in class, but all will do virtual learning.
"And it just gives us a chance to hit the reset button. You know there comes a tipping point and I I'm trying to avoid that tipping point where we'd have to go full virtual for an extended period of time," said Patel.
Because of the number of students and staff in quarantine, the Crystal City School District has switched to all virtual learning till November 17. And the Southwestern CUSD No. 9 district also made the move to go all virtual till November 17 as well.
