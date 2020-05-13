ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Antibody tests are now available at many places around the St. Louis region. The test can potentially determine if a patient was previously exposed to COVID-19.
In the first few days of offering the test, Total Access Urgent Care tested almost 1,000 patients.
According to Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health, all serological (antibody) tests must be reported just like diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
“This is just starting now to pick up in Missouri, and we’ll soon be working to incorporate this into the data we provide publicly,” explained Cox.
Cox could not provide News 4 with data on how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at this time.
At Total Access Urgent Care, Dr. Troy Dinkel said of the first 400 patients, around 3.7 percent tested positive for antibodies. Antibody test results are especially important for detecting previous infections with few or no symptoms.
“Our 3.7 is across several 100 data points and I’ll feel more comfortable when we have several thousand,” explained Dr. Dinkel.
Dr. Alex Garza with the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said it is useful for the state to collect the data on people who have the antibodies.
“The real value of antibody testing is for public health and that is it can tell the prevalence, or number of people in the population, that have been exposed to the virus so that gives us an idea of how much the virus is spreading out in the community,” explained Garza.
These tests cannot guarantee immunity but can provide knowledge of possible previous contact with the virus. A positive presence of the antibodies also may mean a patient could donate plasma. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is being used as a treatment.
Right now, the Red Cross is only accepting plasma from those with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnostic test but they are exploring allowing those with positive antibody test results to donate in the future.
There are more than 100 antibody tests now on the market but the FDA has only approved around a dozen. Places like Palm Health, Downtown Urgent Care, Total Access Urgent Care, Quest and LabCorp are offering FDA approved tests.
The Missouri Department of Health is also working to provide testing at their state public health laboratory within the next month.
“Laps and tests currently FDA approved are limited,” said Cox.
