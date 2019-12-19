CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Clayton police were called to the St. Louis County courthouse after a report of a large fight in a courtroom during a hearing for a first-degree murder suspect.
The hearing was for 28-year-old Markell Jackson, who’s accused of murdering his father.
"We were told an assault took place in the courtroom during the break involving the families of the parties involved in the trial," said Officer Jenny Schwartz of the Clayton Police Department.
The hearing was taking place in courtroom 387, which is the courtroom of Division 8 Circuit Court Judge Dean Waldemer.
Witnesses said multiple fights broke out and Jackson jumped a table to try to get involved but was tackled by a bailiff. Word of the fight and the damage done to the courtroom was the talk of the courthouse.
"The scene says enough, I mean there's a hole in the wall and a table flipped," Arron Parker told News 4.
“Right, and we heard about it from our lawyer. So it was pretty big," Amber Rose said.
During the fight, a table used by attorneys was smashed.
At the back of the courtroom, a coat rack was damaged and there’s a hole in the wall below it.
“Police say most of those involved in the brawl were gone by the time police arrived but one person was arrested and is expected to be charged,” Schwartz said.
Judge Waldemer granted permission to News 4 to take pictures of the damage in his courtroom.
