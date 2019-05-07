ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge is prohibiting the St. Louis Circuit Attorney from using taxpayer funds to pay private attorneys hired by the office, at least for now.
On Monday, Judge Joan Moriarty issued a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed by Charles Lane, a private citizen in the City of St. Louis.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has hired attorneys from four private law firms to defend her office in a special grand jury investigation. That investigation is looking into whether or not a private investigator Gardner hired to work on the prosecution of now-former Governor Eric Greitens committed perjury.
Read: Drama ensues at hearing between St Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, special prosecutor [update]
Lane’s lawsuit alleges the contracts Gardner entered into with the private firms should be declared null and void. The suit says that any public fund payments would be unlawful.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has defended their use of the lawyers, citing the fact the office has repeatedly hired outside counsel for other matters in the past, without question.
The office has declined to provide News 4 with copies of the contracts, due to a gag order issued in the special grand jury investigation.
The grand jury convened last year. There have been a number of back-and-forth developments, as the Circuit Attorney’s Office has fought a search warrant attorneys claim to be overly broad. The special prosecutor in the case has questioned the level to which the Circuit Attorney’s Office is cooperating in the investigation, a claim the office disputes.
The judge in Lane’s case set a hearing date of May 17 to determine whether or not the Circuit Attorney’s Office should be permanently barred from using public funds to pay the private attorneys.
This is a developing story, check back for additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.