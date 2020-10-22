ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has ruled that voters using mail-in ballots cannot return them in person.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday means mail-in ballots must be returned to election officials through the U.S. mail.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued in a legal filing that changing the rules for mail-in voting after it has already started would confuse voters.
A St. Louis-based nonprofit, the Organization for Black Struggle, filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s mail ballot restrictions.
Voters who have not returned ballots will need to do so soon because they won't be counted if they aren't received by Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.