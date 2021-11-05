'He was courageous' | Officer Timmins remembered at Tuesday funeral The life of fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was remembered at a funeral service Tuesday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins was rescheduled.

Scott Hyden is accused of fatally shooting Officer Timmins at a Speedway gas station on Oct. 26. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Hyden has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. He had his initial court appearance last week.

The preliminary hearing was set for Friday but was delayed by two weeks. In criminal cases, the preliminary hearing is to determine is there's enough evidence to require a trial.

Officer Timmins, 36, had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years. The BackStoppers are assisting the officer’s family. A GoFundMe page has also been created.