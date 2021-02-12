ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge granted two lawyers one hour to inspect air temperatures inside St. Louis City's Medium Security Institute, also known as the workhouse.

The court order comes after a lawsuit was filed claiming poor conditions inside the workhouse. The court will permit a "very limited inspection by no more than two people, lasting no more than one hour, and conducted in the most unobtrusive manner as possible."

The lawyers will have a chance to inspect the workhouse on Tuesday or Wednesday. They will only be able to interview their clients and won't be allowed to talk to any other detainees about jail conditions.

